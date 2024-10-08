Static Waves acquired by Xosqe, Frazier & Maljaars given leadership roles

New York- and Toronto-based ecommerce company Xosqe has signed an agreement to acquire Amsterdam-headquartered FAST channels specialist Static Waves, with the newly formed entity to be called Xosqe Media.

Ex-AMC and Insight TV executive Marco Frazier has been appointed to the role of CEO at Xosqe, while his former Insight colleague Arun Maljaars will lead Xosqe Media as CEO.

Frazier served at Netherlands-based millennial and Gen Z-focused unscripted specialist Insight TV for almost two years as SVP/head of Insight TV Studios and head of operations US.

Prior to that, he had an eight-year tenure at AMC Networks, most recently in the role of SVP international distribution for digital and new platforms.

Maljaars worked at Insight for seven years, joining as global content strategy manager in 2015 before being upped to director content & channels, then elevated to VP content and channels. Prior to that he was manager business development TV & crossmedia at Banijay.

Static Waves chief creative officer Linn Adolfsson retains her role in the re-named company.

Xosqe says the M&A deal will “merge streaming media and advertising-based technologies and innovation by capitalising on the strengths of both companies.”

In August, Static Waves made a push into the US and Canadian FAST markets by opening a new office in LA and appointing industry veteran Bob Gold to head up distribution in the region as SVP of media partnerships.

It has also rolled out its Korean pop FAST channel, K-Wave, on Google’s Live TVx platform and Freecast in the US. The company represents Pamela Anderson’s eco-themed channel EarthDay 365 on Freecast; and signed a distribution deal with Canadian streaming platform River TV to launch EarthDay 365, K-Wave and the Web3-focused myco TV.

Static Waves has also partnered with content company PopSho to create FAST channels focused on martial arts movies, cowboy classics and remastered classic cartoons.

The US push further expanded Static Waves’ international footprint, after the company set up in Seoul in late 2023, partnering with South Korean broadcaster Arirang TV to launch K-Wave.

Now re-named Xosqe Media, the company says it will announce further key leadership appointments in the coming months.

Frazier said: “Static Waves has excelled in the FAST channel space, but by combining its expertise with Xosqe’s advanced live ecommerce technology solutions, we will unlock unprecedented opportunities.

“Advertisers will not only be able to target their messages more effectively but will also enable consumers to make purchases seamlessly while engaging with the content.”

Maljaars said: “With the acquisition of Static Waves Media Group, Xosqe is strategically positioned to expand its influence in both the traditional and new media spaces.

“The merging of these companies and the convergence of e-commerce, the creator economy, traditional entertainment, and advanced technology will provide us with opportunities that no other company has been able to collectively and effectively capitalize upon globally.”