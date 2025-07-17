Statement Animation goes Somewhere Else with sci-fi comedy series

Toronto-based Statement Animation has greenlit its first original IP – an adult animated sci-fi comedy series called Somewhere Else.

Founded by animation publicist Matthew Celestial, Statement Animation began as a boutique PR firm dedicated exclusively to animated film and TV, before expanding into distribution, licensing and coproductions last year.

Somewhere Else, which begins production this month, was created by Celestial and marks his debut as an executive producer on an animated TV project.

The series is being positioned for multi-platform expansion, with further announcements around distribution, release timing and the show’s director and co-writers to follow.

Somewhere Else follows two emotionally exhausted astronauts on a desperate search for a new planet to call home after Earth’s collapse. But with each new world they land on, they discover something deeply unsettling: every civilisation is hiding. From what, no one knows.

Inspired by the ‘dark forest theory,’ the series is described as “blending interstellar dread with comedy and subtle existentialism.”

Celestial said: “After years of working alongside some of the most visionary creators in animation, I’ve come to deeply respect how this medium allows us to tell stories that are both wildly imaginative and deeply human.

“Somewhere Else is a love letter to that idea, a weird, funny, heartfelt escape from the noise of daily life, built with care, craft and community. I’m beyond excited to bring this series to life and to collaborate with artists and storytellers who are just as committed to saying something meaningful through comedy.

“The animation industry, and so many friends within it, have taken hard hits over the past year. But I remain committed to bringing new opportunities for the community: to create, to learn and to produce content that reminds us there’s still room for wonder, even in uncertain times.”

Somewhere Else is being developed as a transmedia IP, with the aim to include graphic novels and digital comic adaptations, interactive web experiences and character-driven mini-games, and apparel, collectibles and merchandise.

According to the company, while early concept assets for Somewhere Else have been created using AI-assisted tools to help visualise the initial tone and direction of the series, all final visuals for the show will be fully original and developed in collaboration with human artists and animators.