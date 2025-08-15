Starz’s first results as a public company show revenue down, subscriber losses

Starz Entertainment has released its financial report for the second quarter of 2025, which showed revenue to be down and a loss of 120,000 subscribers.

It marks the company’s first results since it began trading as a standalone outfit following its split from Lionsgate earlier this year.

The second quarter of this year saw overall revenue fall to US$319.7m, down 7.4% year-on-year, with a loss of US$42.5m.

Starz ended the quarter with 12.2 million US OTT subscribers, representing a sequential decline of 120,000. Total US subscribers were 17.6 million, a decrease of 410,000 from the prior quarter.

Including Canada, total North American subscribers were 19.1 million, reflecting a sequential decline of 520,000. Canadian subscribers declined by 110,000 in the quarter.

The company said these declines were “primarily driven by continued pressure on linear subscriber and lower OTT subscriber additions.”

Starz president and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch said since June 30, the company had received a bump in subscribers thanks to last weekend’s Outlander: Blood of my Blood premiere.

“In the three months since becoming a standalone public company, we have made significant progress toward achieving our key financial and operating objectives,” said Hirsch.

“Our content strategy continues to resonate with our audience as the subscriber additions from last weekend’s Outlander: Blood of my Blood premiere were the third highest for a series premiere in Starz’s history.

“Looking ahead, our highly compelling slate, coupled with an improved cost structure puts us on a clear path to achieving our key objectives: returning to revenue growth, improving our margins and increasing our conversion of adjusted OIBDA to free cash flow.”

During a call with analysts, Hirsch said the company is “confident” it will see sequential revenue growth and OTT subscriber growth in second half of 2025.

Upcoming titles include Power Book IV: Force, Raising Kanaan, Spartacus, the final season of Outlander, season three of P-Valley and the recently greenlit prequel series Power: Origins.