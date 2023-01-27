StarzPlay preps first Arabic original with horror anthology series Kaboos

Lionsgate-owned streamer StarzPlay in the MENA region is gearing up to launch its first Arabic original series in collaboration with Image Nation Abu Dhabi.

Spanning different genres of horror, from supernatural and classic horror stories to noir psychological thrillers, Kaboos is a modern retelling of frightening stories inspired by regional mythology, set in different eras and across different countries in the MENA region.

The horror anthology series features five standalone episodes inspired by Arab folklore from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Egypt.

It is produced by Yasir Al Yasiri and Mansoor Al Feeli’s prodco Starship Entertainment, with each episode directed by different Emirati and Arab directors. The directors comprise Al Yasiri, Majid Al Ansari, Hana Kazim, Ahmed Khaled and Hala Matar.

Kaboos will be available on StarzPlay across MENA from next month.