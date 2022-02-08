Please wait...
StarzPlay picks up Hulu’s The Girl from Plainville for Europe, Lat Am

Drama series The Girl from Plainville stars Elle Fanning as Michelle Carter

Lionsgate-owned streamer StarzPlay has acquired Hulu’s upcoming drama series The Girl from Plainville for its platform in Europe and Latin America.

Debuting on Hulu this spring and based on the Esquire article by Jesse Barron, The Girl from Plainville is inspired by the true story of Michelle Carter, played by Elle Fanning, who drove her boyfriend Conrad Roy III to commit suicide over text.

The limited series explores Carter’s relationship with her boyfriend, the events that led to his death and, later, her conviction of involuntary manslaughter.

StarzPlay has picked up The Girl from Plainville for its service in the UK, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Japan, and Latin America including Brazil and Mexico.

The series is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and distributed by NBCUniversal Global Distribution.

KarolinaKaminska
Karolina Kaminska 08-02-2022 ©C21Media

