StarzPlay Pakistan acquires 150-hour package from Espresso Media

Streamer StarzPlay in Pakistan has acquired more than 150 hours of documentary programming from UK distributor Espresso Media International.

Titles include Big Sonia (1×52’), which follows an Auschwitz survivor, and My Beautiful Stutter (1×52’), which is executive produced by Paul Rudd (Ant-Man) and follows five children who stutter.

Spanning a range of genres including environmental stories, crime, sports and social issues, the programming is part of a dedicated documentary section called Magic 100 on StarzPlay in Pakistan.

The package also includes Eating Up Easter (1×53’), a character-led documentary exploring how the environment of Rapa Nui (aka Easter Island) is suffering because of tourism, globalisation and pollution; and Swim Team (1×52’), about a diverse range of autistic young people who form a competitive swim team.

In total, the package includes 21 hours of true crime content, 31 hours of educational documentaries and 23 hours from Espresso’s science and space catalogue.