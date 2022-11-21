Please wait...
StarzPlay Pakistan acquires 150-hour package from Espresso Media

Big Sonia focuses on a survivor of the Auschwitz concentration camp

Streamer StarzPlay in Pakistan has acquired more than 150 hours of documentary programming from UK distributor Espresso Media International.

Titles include Big Sonia (1×52’), which follows an Auschwitz survivor, and My Beautiful Stutter (1×52’), which is executive produced by Paul Rudd (Ant-Man) and follows five children who stutter.

Spanning a range of genres including environmental stories, crime, sports and social issues, the programming is part of a dedicated documentary section called Magic 100 on StarzPlay in Pakistan.

The package also includes Eating Up Easter (1×53’), a character-led documentary exploring how the environment of Rapa Nui (aka Easter Island) is suffering because of tourism, globalisation and pollution; and Swim Team (1×52’), about a diverse range of autistic young people who form a competitive swim team.

In total, the package includes 21 hours of true crime content, 31 hours of educational documentaries and 23 hours from Espresso’s science and space catalogue.

Jordan Pinto 21-11-2022 ©C21Media
