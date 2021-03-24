StarzPlay appoints Dr Death

Lionsgate-owned international streamer StarzPlay has acquired true crime inspired limited series Dr Death, starring Alec Baldwin, Joshua Jackson and Christian Slater, in Europe and Latin America.

The platform will stream the series exclusively in Belgium, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, the UK, and throughout Latin America, including Brazil and Mexico.

Dr Death is based on the Wondery podcast of the same name that tells the true story of Dr Christopher Duntsch (Jackson) whose patients were left permanently maimed or dead after spinal surgeries. As victims piled up, neurosurgeon Robert Henderson (Baldwin) and vascular surgeon Randall Kirby (Slater) set out to stop him.

Produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, for NBCUniversal-owned US streamer Peacock, the series has an all-female directing team which includes Maggie Kiley (Dirty John, Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Jennifer Morrison (Euphoria) and So Yong Kim (Tales from the Loop, Room 104).

Patrick Macmanus (The Girl from Plainville) will executive produce via his Littleton Road Productions banner under his overall deal with UCP, along with Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch, Taylor Latham, Hernan Lopez and Marshall Lewy.

Starz exec VP of international digital networks Superna Kalle said: “The Wondery podcast on which Dr Death is based told a harrowing tale that captured record-setting attention when it was released in 2018. I have no doubt this will be equally captivating for our wider international audiences.”