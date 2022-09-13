Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Starz orders pilot for hybrid celeb interview doc format

LeBron James (photo: All-Pro Reels via CC)

NEWS BRIEF: Lionsgate-owned US cablenet Starz has ordered a pilot for an untitled series that blends interviews with celebrities and high-profile guests with a documentary-style format.

The series will be hosted and exec produced by rapper Fat Joe, with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs also exec producing through his prodco Revolt Studios. SpringHill, founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, will produce the pilot as well, with James and Carter exec producing alongside chief content officer Jamal Henderson and senior VP/head of unscripted and docs Philip Byron.

C21 reporter 13-09-2022 ©C21Media

RELATED ARTICLES

Actor Marlon Wayans to play version of himself in Starz comedy Book of Marlon
Starz develops, titles Outlander prequel
Starz, StarzPlay acquire fashion mogul doc Evil By Design: Exposing Peter Nygård
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Mouse House unveils in-house programming slate heading to Disney+
ProSiebenSat.1 buys Warner Bros Discovery's stake in streaming service Joyn
Tune in to C21FM to hear from Nik Emir Din about streaming service Qalbox
Tranter, Bloys gave key advice to showrunners of HBO's Industry
Stealing the Show star to spearhead Prime Video's German content drive