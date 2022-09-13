Starz orders pilot for hybrid celeb interview doc format

NEWS BRIEF: Lionsgate-owned US cablenet Starz has ordered a pilot for an untitled series that blends interviews with celebrities and high-profile guests with a documentary-style format.

The series will be hosted and exec produced by rapper Fat Joe, with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs also exec producing through his prodco Revolt Studios. SpringHill, founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, will produce the pilot as well, with James and Carter exec producing alongside chief content officer Jamal Henderson and senior VP/head of unscripted and docs Philip Byron.