StarTimes brings Filipino drama Gangs of Manila to sub-Saharan Africa

StarTimes in sub-Saharan Africa has acquired Philippines-set action-drama series Gangs of Manila for its pay TV channels and streaming platforms.

Produced by ABS-CBN Studios, it stars Coco Martin (Ikaw Lamang) as a young man who rises to become a notorious outlaw while uncovering the truth about his identity. The series is available in English, Portuguese and French and is also being clipped up by StarTimes on Facebook and TikTok.

The deal was announced by ABS-CBN, which also revealed further sales from its catalogue.

The distribution arm of the Filipino media and content company has sealed a multi-title streaming agreement with Amazon MX Player in India, while Dubai One in the Middle East has picked up drama series 2 Good 2 Be True.

Finally, Rakuten Viki has licensed select titles for viewers in the US, Europe, Oceania, the Middle East and South-east Asia.