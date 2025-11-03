Starstruck forms scripted label with Big Brother’s Will Best, unveils first project

London-based prodco Starstruck has partnered with TV presenter Will Best to launch scripted label Starstruck Originals and announced its first project, a coming-of-age drama titled Truth Banana.

The new division will be run by Starstruck CEO James Delow and Best, who hosts shows such as ITV’s revival of Big Brother.

Starstruck Originals intends to produce uplifting and comedic TV, film and microdrama content alongside a slate of radio and podcast shows.

Truth Banana is written and directed by Delow and executive produced by Best and Sarudzayi Marufu. Set in 1997, it stars Kara Tointon (EastEnders), Adam Gillen (Benidorm) and documentarian Stacey Dooley in her TV acting debut.

The cast also includes emerging talents Izzy Billingham, George Wilkins, Frances Berry, Bill Bekele and Saeran Ball.

Soho-headquartered digital, marketing and content production agency Starstruck was founded in 2007. It has worked with broadcasters such as the BBC, streamer Prime Video and brands like Shell and British Airways.

Best said: “I fell deeply in love with James when we first worked together over a decade ago and have been desperate to bring more scripted ideas to life with him. To be doing this now with the wildly talented team at Starstruck is incredibly exciting.

“We’re developing relatable, feel-good escapes for audiences who are looking to have their belief in the human spirit reaffirmed.”

Delow said: “At Starstruck, we’ve always loved bringing human stories to life for our brand clients so it’s incredibly exciting to now be launching Originals with Will.

“Love, loss and laughter will be the three pillars of our storytelling, because the everyday moments in life that move us the most feel just like cinema.

“Truth Banana will place a comforting arm around the unsophisticated misfit shuffling around in all of us. Our mantra at Starstruck Originals is to make audiences think, feel and ensure that laughter comes out of their noses a bit.”