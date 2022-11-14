Star+ launches Chilean documentary miniseries about strength of Lat Am women

A documentary miniseries about Latin American women who have survived state and gender violence is set to become the first Chilean project to launch on Disney-owned Star+.

Santiago-based BlackStar has produced Peace Peace Now Now (4×60′) which features episodes fronted by Chilean actress Daniela Vega, Mexican actress Yalitza Aparicio (Roma), Spanish actress Ester Expósito and Scottish singer/songwriter Shirley Manson.

The series will launch on Star+ on November 23 ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on November 25.

Vega travels to Turbaco, Colombia, to share the story of a town founded and built by women displaced from their homes as a result of the guerrillas; and Aparicio meets the grandmothers of Sepur Zarco, a group of women survivors of the civil war that raged on Guatemalan soil for 36 years.

Expósito tells the story of Mexican journalist Lydia Cacho, whose investigation denounced networks of pedophilia and sexual trafficking of minors in which businessmen, politicians, judges and drug traffickers in the country participated and, after its publication in 2014, she was illegally arrested, tortured and threatened.

Finally, Manson, vocalist of the band Garbage, meets a group of women who, after suffering the disappearance of their husbands at the hands of the military dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, managed to capture the attention of various international artists such as Sting and U2.

Jaime Villareal, CEO of BlackStar, said: “This is a project that we have been working on since 2018 and it was affected by the pandemic, but we got ahead. We are proud to be integrated into Star+. We are a production company based in Santiago, Miami and Mexico City and we are an option for the growing demand for content that is coming on the platforms.”