Stan seals Paramount Global Content Distribution deal for Epix sci-fi horror From

Aussie streamer Stan has picked up sci-fi horror series From, produced by Lost alums Jeff Pinkner and Jack Bender and created by Crater’s John Griffin.

From is a coproduction between Epix Studios and MGM International Television Productions and is produced by Midnight Radio and AGBO for MGM-owned premium US cablenet Epix, which renewed it for a second season earlier this week. Paramount Global Content Distribution handles international rights.

The 10-parter unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normality and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest, including terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down.

Cast members include Harold Perrineau (Lost), Eion Bailey (Band of Brothers), Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace), Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Ricky He (The Good Doctor), Chloe Van Landschoot, Shaun Majumder, Corteon Moore (Utopia Falls), Pegah Ghafoori, David Alpay (Castle Rock), Elizabeth Saunders (Clarice), Elizabeth Moy and Avery Konrad.