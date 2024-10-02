Stan renews Amazon MGM Studios’ Billy the Kid for third and final season

Australian streamer Stan has renewed Michael Hirst produced Western adventure series Billy the Kid for a third and final season.

The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, in association with Amblin Television and De Line Pictures and internationally distributed by Amazon MGM Studios Distribution.

Hirst returns for series three as creator, writer, and EP alongside executive producers Donald De Line from De Line Pictures and Amblin Television’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey.

The cast includes Australian actor Daniel Webber (Escape from Pretoria) and Tom Blyth (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) as outlaws on the American frontier.