SRMG, Warner Bros Discovery partner on Arabic-language platform Asharq Discovery

MENA-based media group SRMG is partnering with Warner Bros Discovery to launch Asharq Discovery, a new free-to-view Arabic-language platform.

Going live today, Asharq Discovery will showcase thousands of hours of content from Warner Bros Discovery’s catalogue, as well as acquisitions from the region and a lineup of original productions.

The platform offers a range of genres, including pop science and engineering, crime and mystery, motoring, adventure and travel, food and cooking, wildlife and nature, lifestyle, and reality.

Asharq Discovery features exclusive programmes from Warner Bros Discovery’s catalogue including titles from Discovery, Animal Planet, TLC, Investigation Discovery, HGTV, Food Network and regional favourite Fatafeat.

The selected programmes are fully reversioned with Arabic voiceovers and graphics. At launch, Asharq Discovery’s lineup includes shows never seen before in Arabic and for free including Gold Rush, 90 Day Fiancé, Morgan Freeman’s Through the Wormhole, and Wheeler Dealers.

This collaboration will also involve the coproduction of up to 30 hours per year with Warner Bros Discovery and HBO. Warner Bros Discovery has the option to globally distribute coproduced content through its owns platforms and services.

It follows SRMG’s recent launch of the Asharq Documentary platform.

Jomana R Al-Rashid, CEO of SRMG, said: “Asharq Discovery’s launch is a direct response to the growing demand and changing consumption habits. We can see from several studies that there is an increase in the demand for audio and visual content across our region.”

Jamie Cooke, general manager for CEE, Middle East & Turkey of Warner Bros Discovery, said: “The entertainment industry in the MENA region is an area of major global talent and transformative growth. We have seen immense changes over the last few years, and MENA audiences are eager for fresh and new content.”