Spun Gold TV hires Sarah Trigg as exec producer, Debb Swindells as series editor

UK prodco Spun Gold TV, part of 53 Degrees Global, has hired Sarah Trigg as executive producer and Debb Swindells as series director.

The appointments come as the company plans to relocate to new headquarters in Birmingham in February.

Based in the West Midlands, Trigg most recently worked with BBC Studios as an exec producer on various DIY SOS specials and launched a new emergency rescue series for Paramount-owned Channel 5.

She previously led the regional office in Birmingham for Wonder, exec producing a slate of factual formats and documentaries for BBC Two, Channel 4, BBC Four and CBBC. Other credits include exec producing Embarrassing Bodies, 10 Years Younger and How to Look Good Naked with Maverick TV.

Also based in the West Midlands, Swindells’ credits include This Morning, How to Look Good Naked, Embarrassing Bodies, Super Scrimpers and My Kitchen Rules with indies including Remarkable, Wonder, Maverick TV and Blakeway North, and for broadcasters including BBC One, BBC Two, Channel 4, Channel 5 and Discovery.