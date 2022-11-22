Spun Gold TV delivers Five Star Christmas for Channel 4

NEWS BRIEF: UK public broadcaster Channel 4 will screen a festive documentary special that goes behind the scenes at one of Britain’s most exclusive hotels.

Five Star Christmas: Inside Corinthia (1×60’) is made by London-based indie Spun Gold, with Anna Edwinson and Daniela Neumann as executive producers. It will be distributed by All3Media International. The documentary follows staff, including celebrity chef Tom Kerridge, at London’s five-star Corinthia hotel as they prepare for a hectic but lucrative Christmas season.