SPT Studios elevates Andrew Plotkin to executive VP of drama development

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) Studios has elevated Andrew Plotkin to executive VP of drama development.

US-based Plotkin, who was formerly senior VP of drama development, will oversee development of scripted drama series for all platforms.

His promotion comes after Lauren Stein was promoted from exec VP of drama development to the newly created role of head of creative. Plotkin will continue to report to Stein in his new role.

Plotkin has been with SPT for more than six years, during which time he has worked on projects including The Boys (Prime Video), Goosebumps (Hulu) as well as upcoming video game adaptations Horizon Zero Dawn (Netflix) and God of War (Prime Video). He has also been part of the development team overseeing several TV series from the Spider-Man universe.

Before joining SPT, Plotkin led his own production company All In Media and before that, he held executive positions at New Regency Productions and Syfy.