SPT Kids partners with fashion brand Claire’s on youth-skewing series

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) Kids is teaming up with global fashion brand Claire’s on a series aimed at young audiences.

Illinois-headquartered Claire’s, which has more than 2,750 stores globally, an e-commerce platform and around 18 million loyalty members, has been expanding its global presence as a lifestyle brand in recent years, including launching its own production studio, CMedia, in 2021.

SPT Kids and Claire’s did not provide details about the planned series, but said it would be aimed at ‘Gen Zalph’ – a cohort aged roughly 8-12 that straddles Gen Z and Gen Alpha. The companies also said they plan to explore opportunities for merchandise and experiences tied to the project.

“In our ongoing dialogue with Gen Zalpha, they have told us they would love to see more content from us, and I am thrilled that we can partner with Sony Pictures Television to create this series to deepen our engagement and express the power of our brand in unique, new ways,” said Kristin Patrick, Claire’s exec VP and chief marketing officer.

“We will partner to not only produce highly original programming and IP, but also amplify the brand’s global resonance and expand our consumer interaction through content that is socially immersive and shoppable entertainment.”

SPT Kids exec VP and general manager Joe D’Ambrosia added that Claire’s brings a “wealth of inspiration to fuel our creativity and the potential of what we can launch to excite this generation through the power of unique and immersive storytelling.”