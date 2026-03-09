Sports docufilm The Hockey Player heads up OutTV’s factual, scripted and comedy slate

International LGBTQ+ streaming service OutTV has announced a slate of original commissions and new content across factual, drama, comedy and panel entertainment shows, including documentary feature The Hockey Player.

The 1×90’ film, produced by Upper Canada Films, follows Luke Prokop, the first openly gay player in the National Hockey League, who came out in 2021.

Meanwhile, OutTV commission Gay vs. Straight (6×30’) is made by David Ian and Milli Productions. Hosted by Ian, the panel show sees captains go head-to-head in a battle of wits, stereotypes and lived experience as they challenge assumptions in front of a live audience.

Another original greenlight is Pass the Salt (6×22’), produced by PK Studio Productions. It follows a Muslim Iranian grad student who moves away from her overbearing family and must navigate the chaos of understanding her queer identity while falling for her new roommate, a Jewish woman

The roster also includes scripted drama Sweet as Sugar (6×15’, Monkeys and Parrots Productions), starring Becca Willow Moss as an eccentric university student whose financial insecurity leads her to try her hand at sugar babying (a relationship between a younger person who receives cash or gifts from an older, wealthier partner).

One Baby, Please (6×15’, Kate Green Productions) is about an Arabic immigrant and his Barbadian husband trying to achieve their dream of having a ‘gayby’; while Sexy Touch (6×15’, Afro Viking Pictures) is a mockumentary workplace comedy following a bisexual couple who open a sex-positive shop in a conservative town.

Returning series include reality series William’s Dark Room Duel S2 (7×30’, Daddy TV), and drama Two Brothers S3 (8×15’, Meikle Productions).

Philip Webb, COO, OUTtv, said: “Our latest line-up of programming speaks to the diversity and depth of LGBTQ+ storytelling that we’re committed to championing at OUTtv, while also aligning with culturally resonant narratives and highlighting the impact of queer stories breaking into the mainstream.

“From documentary to scripted comedy, to panel entertainment, we’re continuing to back bold ideas from across the creative queer community and bringing viewers a line-up that’s ambitious, distinctive and built for a global audience.”