Spirit Studios updates advisory board

(L-to-r): Fatima Dowlet, Katy Llewelyn-Jones, Matt Risley, Matt Ford

NEWS BRIEF: London-based prodco Spirit Studios has appointed Channel 4’s 4Studio MD Matt Risley, CoLabX co-founder Matt Ford and content sales and commercial consultant Katy Llewelyn-Jones to its advisory board.

Spirit Studios said the new board will help it advance its IP strategy, designed to transform creative ideas into global content brands. The prodco has also appointed Channel 4’s head of streaming and social propositions Fatima Dowlet as an observer to the main board. Channel 4’s Indie Growth Fund invested in Spirit Studios in 2021.

C21 reporter 05-03-2025 ©C21Media
