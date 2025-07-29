Spin Master prescribes Vida the Vet to buyers including CBeebies, France TV, RTÉ

Broadcasters including CBeebies in the UK have acquired animated preschool series Vida the Vet from Spin Master shortly after its debut on Nickelodeon in the US.

France Télévisions, Clan TV in Spain, Discovery-owned Frisbee in Italy, RTÉ in Ireland, Dreamia in Portugal and RTS in Switzerland are among the European buyers to have picked up season one of the show.

HKTVE in Asia Pacific and Cartoon Network in Australia and New Zealand have also acquired the first season, while CBeebies in the UK, SVT in Sweden, Hop in Israel and Corus in Canada have taken S2.

ABC in Australia, meanwhile, has picked up both seasons of the show, which follows a 10-year-old adventurous and compassionate animal lover who has always dreamed of becoming a veterinarian.

When her family moves from a bustling city to a charming town, she seizes the chance to make her dream come true, helping animals of all shapes and sizes.

The show launched on Nick Jr in the US this month and features themes of empathy, confidence and the power of helping others.

“Vida the Vet has captured hearts worldwide with its relatable storytelling, strong values and lovable characters,” said Caroline Tyre, Spin Master’s VP of global content distribution.