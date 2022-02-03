Please wait...
Spike Lee to direct Colin Kaepernick doc for ESPN Films

Spike Lee

NEWS BRIEF: ESPN Films, the documentary arm of the US sportscaster, has started production on the previously announced multi-part documentary about Colin Kaepernick, with Spike Lee on board to direct.

The project was announced last year as part of The Walt Disney Company’s overall first-look deal with former NFL star Kaepernick’s production arm Ra Vision Media. The documentary will be executive produced by ESPN Films and produced by 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks. Kaepernick is partnering with former ESPN television personality Jemele Hill, who is also a producer on the project.

C21 Reporters
03-02-2022

