SPI International launches Dizi streaming service for fans of Turkish drama series

Global broadcaster SPI International has launched a streaming service called Dizi, dedicated to Turkish series, telenovelas and soaps and available to view via the web, mobile devices and smart TVs.

The Dizi app will feature English, Polish and Spanish localised interfaces and 13 language options, with more to be added in future, according to SPI. It houses around 400 hours of content from an inventory of series such as Black Money Love, Kurt Seyit & Shura and Insider.

Dizi combines a linear channel and a selection of on-demand content. It comes after SPI’s existing Dizi channel, which the company said offers over 600 hours of Turkish series and reaches more than eight million households in 50 countries. SPI confirmed to C21 that its Dizi linear channel (fka Timeless Dizi Channel) will still be available through its platform partners.

SPI International CEO Berk Uziyel said: “The launch of the Dizi streaming service signifies the evolution of the Dizi brand into a fully integrated service that combines linear and on-demand content propositions to bring the best series from Turkey and beyond to all available screens around the globe.

“As a part of SPI’s macro strategy, we offer good movies spanning all genres under one roof via FilmBox’s Home of Good Movies. Now with our Dizi brand, we introduce the Home of Good Stories, where in addition to some of the most sought-after Turkish series, viewers can expect to see top-quality series with powerful storylines from around the world in the future.”