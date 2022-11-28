Please wait...
SPI International names HBO alum Kresimir Duic to oversee Adria, Albania

Europe-based channels operator SPI International has appointed former HBO sales executive Kresimir Duic as its director of operations for Adria and Albania.

Kresimir Duic

Duic will be charged with managing business operations in the territories, including launching new pay TV channels and digital products from SPI’s portfolio.

The former HBO sales director will also work alongside SPI’s finance, marketing, programming and sales teams, in addition to collaborating with head of distribution Murat Muratoglu.

Duic has more than two decade of sales experience within the media industry and spent 12 years with HBO Adria, where his role included leading all key account negotiations, market analysis and strategic goal-setting.

SPI, which is majority-owned by Canal+, operates 62 TV channels and multiple digital products globally, including multiple free-to-air and pay channels in CEE, western Europe, Asia and Adria. The SPI Group also owns brands such as FilmBox, Film1, Kino Polska, Stopklatka and Dizi.

Clive Whittingham 28-11-2022 ©C21Media
