Sphere Media’s BGM taps ex-Cineflix exec Kim Bondi to lead development

Toronto-based production company BGM, part of Sphere Media, has hired former Cineflix executive Kim Bondi as senior VP of development.

Bondi takes over the role from Sean Connolly, who has left BGM to work for fellow Canadian company Content Lab.

Reporting to BGM’s president Marlo Miazga, Bondi will spearhead the firm’s development strategy and oversee its production slate, drawing on her international and US relationships to generate new creative and commercial opportunities.

Bondi will work alongside Andrea Griffith, who joined BGM from Corus Entertainment last May as the company’s first director of content and BGM’s director of development Aidan Denison.

Previously, Bondi worked at Cineflix for more than 15 years, starting out as a writer and narrator before working up the ladder to become executive VP of production and programming.

At Cineflix, Bondi oversaw a lifestyle and factual slate that included Girl Scout Cookie Championship, Property Brothers, Flipping Virgins, Hours to Kill, Bizarre Murders, Food Factory, Home Factory and Style Factor.

Prior to joining Cineflix, Bondi worked for CBC and Discovery Channel, where she produced, directed and wrote for a variety of shows, including CBC’s All-Star Comedy Homecoming Special with Royal Canadian Air Farce.

Miazga said: “Kim is joining us for her next adventure at the top of her game – and that’s a very impressive game indeed. She’s one of those rare creatives who can do it all. She’s a genuine leader who makes great content, but she also has the ability to inspire loyalty, respect and affection. In short, she’s a cosmic force. I’ve known Kim for over a decade, and I’ve wanted to work with her from the first day we met. Now, I finally get to.”