Sphere Media shops preschool show Moka, adult toon Red Ketchup on int’l market

Canadian prodco Sphere Media is launching preschool animation Moka and adult animated series Red Ketchup on the international market.

Moka (15×2.5’) is aimed at three- to five-year olds and follows the mini-adventures of a bear cub with a special talent: he can drift off into a magical dream world, populated by a cheerful cast of characters. But Moka’s new friends don’t speak his language, which means he must learn lots of new and exciting words and skills.

Moka was created by Ghislain Cyr, kids and family creative director at Sphere Media and founder of Sardine Productions, which Sphere acquired in 2021. The series was inspired by a musical plush toy created by Isabelle Sciotto, founder of the company Moka Toutou Musical.

The show will debut on Canadian kids’ animation channel Toon A Vision in early November. MENA-based children’s entertainment company and streamer Spacetoon has also acquired the series and produced an Arabic version.

Meanwhile, Red Ketchup (20×22’) is based on the Canadian comic series created by Réal Godbout and Pierre Fournier, which gained a cult following in Croc magazine in the early 1980s.

Executive story edited by Willem Wennekers, directed by Martin Villeneuve and Diego Sierra and produced by Jacques Bilodeau, Marianne Culbert and Bruno Dubé for Sphere Animation, Red Ketchup centres on an FBI agent who enforces the law and investigates cases in the only way he knows how: with maximum mayhem.

Born an albino with orange hair, the rogue agent makes himself invincible by dosing himself with powerful drug cocktails. But Red has two weaknesses: the first is that his super-sensitive eyes must stay shielded from the sun; the second is his inability to resist ingesting any drug he can get his hands on.

Commissioned by Canada’s Corus, the first 10 episodes of Red Ketchup debuted in April in a late-night slot on Télétoon, followed by the second 10 episodes last week. Abacus Media Rights holds the international distribution rights and will be taking the series to Mipcom.