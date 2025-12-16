Sphere Abacus tots up factual sales to Asian broadcasters including Now TV

Broadcasters in Asia have acquired more than 150 hours of programming from Sphere Abacus, the UK distribution outfit majority-owned by Bell Media, including 13 shows picked up by Now TV in Hong Kong.

Now TV has acquired Doubters To Believers: Liverpool FC – Klopp’s Era (4×60′), Gunpowder Siege (3×60′), Harrods: The Rise & Fall of a British Institution (1×60′), What Really Happened? American Independence (6×60′), Escape from Kabul (1×90′) and This is Joan Collins (1×90′).

It has also taken King of Lies: Football’s Greatest Con (1×90′), Special Forces: Most Daring Missions (3×60′), Terror on Long Island (3×60′), The Trouble with Mr Doodle (1×90′), Twitter: Breaking the Bird (1×75′), Leaving Neverland (2×60′) and Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson (1×60′).

Brite Now (Thailand) has taken Operation: Sharklift (1×60′), How Not to Get Cancer (4×60′), A Mild Touch of Cancer (1×60′), Trauma Room One (8×60′), Top Guns: Inside The RAF (12×60′), Costco: Is It Really Worth It? (1×60′), Costco at Christmas (1×60′), How to Paint The Mona Lisa (1×60′), Yellowstone Supervolcano (2×60′) and Work on the Wild Side (20×60′).

HK Television Entertainment Company (Hong Kong) has bought Travels with Agatha Christie & Sir David Suchet (5×60′), Alan Cumming’s Most Luxurious Train Journeys: Scotland (4×60′), Gary Barlow’s Wine Tour: South Africa (5×60′), Billy & Dom Eat the World (8×60′), The Real Serpent: Investigating a Serial Killer (3×60′), The Murderous Scissor Sisters (3×60′) and Vanished: The Lucie Blackman Mystery (2×60′).

Other agreements were made with buyers including Mediacorp (Singapore), CNC Media (South Korea), Rock Networks (Asia), AK Entertainment (South Korea), Alliance Media Group (China, Phoenix Satellite Television Company (China), Edu TV (Mongolia) and Warner Bros Discovery (South East Asia, Taiwan, Hong Kong and South Korea).

Still Road Media’s co-founder and CEO, Pooja Nirmal Kant, brokered the deals on behalf of Sphere Abacus following the recent Asia TV & Forum in Singapore.