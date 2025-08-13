Please wait...
Please wait...

Sphere Abacus to shop Stephen Fry-narrated doc on London’s Soho

UK-based distributor Sphere Abacus is to shop new Stephen Fry-narrated documentary This Is Soho to buyers at Mipcom later this year.

Stephen Fry

Coproduced by Dare Pictures (Dalton’s Dream) and Bad Tattoo, the one-off film is a portrait of the London district, which is home to a diverse range of denizens, ranging from drag queens, bouncers and landlords to celebrities and local legends.

It will be directed by Ahmed Peerbux (Grenfell: Uncovered), with Derren Lawford and Jim Davies serving as executive producers. Narrator Fry is known for acting in series such as Blackadder and presenting shows including QI.

Sphere Abacus MD Jonathan Ford said: “Soho is a unique part of London that is famous, notorious and well loved throughout the world. We are confident of wide international interest in this fascinating and illuminating documentary film.”

Neil Batey 13-08-2025 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Fox Entertainment Global hires Fifth Season’s Liz Tang as VP of UK content and acquisitions
France's Ankama takes Andarta Pictures out of receivership with majority stake purchase
US, UK industries losing 'genuine creative vision,' says ZDF Studios drama boss
Canada's CBC picks up Beta Film's historical epic Rise of the Raven
Paramount pins down UFC rights in seven-year deal with TKO worth $7.7bn

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE