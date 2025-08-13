Sphere Abacus to shop Stephen Fry-narrated doc on London’s Soho

UK-based distributor Sphere Abacus is to shop new Stephen Fry-narrated documentary This Is Soho to buyers at Mipcom later this year.

Coproduced by Dare Pictures (Dalton’s Dream) and Bad Tattoo, the one-off film is a portrait of the London district, which is home to a diverse range of denizens, ranging from drag queens, bouncers and landlords to celebrities and local legends.

It will be directed by Ahmed Peerbux (Grenfell: Uncovered), with Derren Lawford and Jim Davies serving as executive producers. Narrator Fry is known for acting in series such as Blackadder and presenting shows including QI.

Sphere Abacus MD Jonathan Ford said: “Soho is a unique part of London that is famous, notorious and well loved throughout the world. We are confident of wide international interest in this fascinating and illuminating documentary film.”