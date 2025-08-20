Please wait...
Sphere Abacus takes White House Farm doc

White House Farm: Murder, Bloodline & Betrayal will debuts over two nights

NEWS BRIEF: UK distributor Sphere Abacus has picked up international rights to new Channel 4 true crime documentary White House Farm: Murder, Bloodline & Betrayal, which debuts over two consecutive nights this month.

The 2×60’ series, produced by Dublin-based true crime specialist Peninsula Television, revisits the so-called Whitehouse Farm murders of August 1985 and will air on August 26 and 27. Producer Kratika Joshi described the show as “a deep retrospective on a dark chapter in Essex history.”

20-08-2025
