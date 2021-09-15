Please wait...
Spanish thriller Ana All In heads to SBS Australia

Spanish thriller Ana All In

NEWS BRIEF: Australian national broadcaster SBS has acquired six-hour Spanish thriller series Ana All In from German distributor ZDF Enterprises.

Ana tells the story of a criminal lawyer thrust into the world of illegal gambling to clear her brother’s name of a murder charge.

The show has already sold in the Czech Republic (Host), France (Seuil), Poland (Muza) and Italy (Rizzoli). Greece’s Patakis and Turkey’s Pegasus have also bought the thriller. The series is written by Spanish author, screenwriter and filmmaker Roberto Santiago with Angela Armero.

Oli Hammett
Oli Hammett 15-09-2021 ©C21Media

