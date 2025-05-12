Spanish industry figures back Domingo Corral in open letter after exit from Movistar Plus+

More than 150 Spanish film and television personalities and associations have signed an open letter of support for Domingo Corral after his departure amid a shake-up at Movistar Plus+ last week.

Corral served as the Spanish platform’s director of fiction and entertainment, and since 2014 has led its production of original fiction content.

His departure is part of the restructuring being implemented by the new management at Telefónica, Movistar Plus’s telecoms company parent.

Among the creators, actors, directors, and producers who signed the letter are Pedro Almodóvar, Alejandro Amenábar, Rodrigo Sorogoyen, Javier Bardem, Penélope Cruz, Javier Ambrossi, Javier Calvo and Leticia Dolera.

The letter highlights Corral’s work in promoting internationally renowned Spanish fiction and serves as an indirect call for the new management to build on what has been established and continue to champion the same values that characterised his tenure.

“In light of Domingo Corral’s departure as director of fiction and entertainment at Movistar Plus+, after 10 years working to bring Spanish films and series to the top of the national and international audiovisual scene, we would like to express our deepest gratitude to him and his entire team,” the letter begins.

“During a decade that has been revolutionary in the sector, thanks also to Telefónica’s commitment to creating original content, Domingo Corral and his entire team have championed an idea, a project based on respect for creators, close collaboration with independent producers, and listening to all the partners they’ve worked with, without ever neglecting their focus on entertainment.”

Telefónica’s changes included the departure of CEO José María Álvarez-Pallete, who was replaced by Marc Murtra; Sergio Oslé as president of Telefónica Audiovisual Digital, replaced by Javier de Paz; and Cristina Burzako as CEO of Movistar Plus+.

Corral’s position will be filled in the fiction department by Jorge Pezzi, previously head of production company Boomerang TV, and on the entertainment side by Hugo Tomás, formerly of ITV Studios Iberia,.

The letter continues: “The achievements of his series and fictions, endorsed by critics and audiences, are evident. He has created series and produced films that are now part of Spain’s audiovisual legacy and have won, year after year, the most prestigious audiovisual awards in Spain and abroad.”

Over the past decade, Movistar Plus+ has produced some of the most important series to come out of Spain, such as Series Mania award winners Querer and Celeste, as well as Apagón (Blackout), Hierro, Rapa, Antidisturbios (Riot Control) and La Mesías (Messiah).

After consolidating TV fiction, part of Corral’s strategy was to support national film production through streaming. In early 2024, he announced projects with some of Spain’s most renowned filmmakers and confirmed Movistar Plus+ would invest in about 40 films per year.