Spain’s Secuoya Studios unveils secret agent romantic thriller The Butterfly Labyrinth

Secuoya Studios in Spain has started production on romantic thriller series The Butterfly Labyrinth, starring Turkish actor Can Yaman (Sandokan) in his first Spanish-language project.

He will play a secret agent who is betrayed and must fight for his name once he becomes the most wanted man in Spain.

The eight-part series will be directed by Alberto Ruiz Rojo (Montecristo) and Iñaki Peñafiel (Perdida), with Ángela Obón (4 estrellas) and Daniel Corpas (Cuando nadie nos ve) attached as writers.

Supporting cast includes María de Nati (Las pelotaris 1926), Andrea Duro (La favorita 1922) and Félix Gómez (La Caza). A commissioning broadcaster or platform has yet to be announced.