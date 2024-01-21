Spain’s Movistar Plus+ heads to the cinema with five filmmakers

Movistar Plus+ in Spain has committed to more feature-length originals, with projects from filmmakers Rodrigo Sorogoyen, Alberto Rodríguez and Ana Rujas in the works.

The streamer has five films from some of the most renowned filmmakers in Spain in development and presented them at a recent press conference.

Led by Domingo Corral, Movistar’s director of fiction and entertainment, new films by Icíar Bollaín and Oliver Laxe will be produced alongside those from Sorogoyen, Rodríguez and Rujas.

The press conference featured Guillermo Farré, director of original cinema and Spanish cinema at Movistar Plus+, and María Rubín, head of Spanish cinema at Movistar Plus+, as well as Corral and the five directors.

Each of the films will first be screened in cinemas before arriving exclusively on Movistar Plus+.

“The launch of these five feature films is a very important leap for Movistar Plus+ in our original fiction strategy. Our goal is to enable unique stories to be told with the ambition of reaching the general public, first in movie theatres, where films become truly big, and later on our platform,” said Corral.

“This strategy is based on our association with directors for whom we have absolute admiration and with the rest of the Spanish cinema ecosystem, including the independent producers with whom we collaborate on the projects presented,” he added.

Among the titles announced were Soy Nevenka, by Bollaín; El Ser Loved, from Sorogoyen; Modelo 77, from Rodríguez; and as-yet untitled projects from Laxe and Rujas.