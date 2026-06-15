Spain’s Movistar, Japan’s NHK join buyers of Cineflix Rights factual titles

Movistar in Spain, NHK in Japan and RSI in Switzerland have picked up documentary coproduction Can Dogs Talk? from Cineflix Rights, as part of 270 hours’ worth of sales closed by the UK-based distributor.

The 60-minute documentary is produced by Idéacom International for CBC and Radio/Canada in Canada, PBS Nova in the US and Arte in France and Germany.

Other sales lined up by Cineflix Rights, part of Canada-based Cineflix Media, include licensing Scott Brothers Entertainment-produced Top of the Block (40×30’, HGTV Canada) to AMC Multicanal (Iberia), while Property Brothers: Under Pressure (14×60’, HGTV, US and Canada) was sold to Mediaset (Spain) and AMC Multicanal (Iberia).

Hearst (Germany) acquired Shark Teeth Films-produced Ancient Justice (10×60’); AMC Multicanal (Iberia) took Building Bad (10×60’), Alien Corridors (8×60’) and Cream Productions’ Deep Water Secrets (8×60’); Mediaset (Italy) picked up Vanished History (10×60’) and seasons one and two of Property Brothers: Buying + Selling (52×60’); and DRTV (Denmark) acquired S2 of An Optimist’s Guide to the Planet (6×60’).

Elsewhere, Foxtel Group (Australia) bought Go Button Media-produced Oracles & Prophets (10×60’), while Channel 4’s E4 in the UK acquired all seasons of the show (104×60’).

In France, TF1 licensed S2 of Somebody’s Hiding Something (20×60’) and Mediawan picked up C3Media’s Around the World with 30 Kilos (3×60’).

“High quality Canadian content, whether it’s true crime, history or lifestyle, long-running brands or limited series, has the quality to appeal to buyers all around the world,” said Felicia Litovitz, Cineflix Rights’ senior VP of acquisitions for North America.

“At Cineflix Rights, we love working with our Canadian producer partners to help finance and shape their shows to become global hits. I’m looking forward to meeting with existing and potential new partners at Banff to check out their latest projects.”