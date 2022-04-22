Spain’s Mediapro, Turkey’s Medyapim launch Spanish-language joint venture

Spain’s The Mediapro Studio and Turkish production outfit Medyapim have linked up to launch a joint-venture company geared towards creating Spanish-language content.

The new company, which does not yet have a name, will produce original Spanish content, as well as adapting Turkish soap operas and other content.

Medyapim is behind series including Sadakatsiz, a Turkish adaptation of British show Doctor Who, broadcast by the BBC, which became a hit in Spain on Antena 3 and was also picked up by HBO Max in Latin America.

The company, founded in 1993, has become a specialist in format adaptations including factual formats Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, Dancing on Ice, Popstar and The Masked Singer. It has also adapted scripted shows such as Grey’s Anatomy, Desperate Housewives and Shameless for the Turkish market.

The Mediapro Studio has produced dramas including The Head, The Boarding school: Las Cumbres, Paradise, Nasdrovia and Express. The news comes two weeks after it unveiled production company Moonlyon which it has launched with Spanish actress Penélope Cruz.

“We consider this alliance an opportunity to combine the creative talent of both companies and develop high-value content not only for Spanish-speaking markets, but for the world over,” said Laura Fernández Espeso, CEO of The Mediapro Studio.

Medyapim Group chairman Fatih Aksoy added that while the company has built its reputation by exporting Turkish programming to the world, now is “the right time to unite our power for development and production of programmes in Spanish language with a partner who has proven their global success and talent in the industry.