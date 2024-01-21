Spain’s Atresmedia has Dreams of Freedom at Content Americas

Atresmedia TV International Sales, the distribution arm of the Spanish giant Atresmedia, will launch its upcoming series Sueños de Libertad (Dreams of Freedom) to the international market at Content Americas in Miami this week.

The period series, which will air on Antena 3 in Spain, tells the story of a woman trapped in a toxic marriage who seeks her freedom, against the backdrop of 1950s Spain.

Produced by Atresmedia TV in collaboration with Banijay Iberia-owned Diagonal, it stars Natalia Sánchez, Alain Hernández, Dani Tatay and Nancho Novo.

Atresmedia will show a clip from Sueños de Libertad on a panel titled Spain Content Goldmine: In Demand Like Never Before, sponsored by Spanish export agency ICEX, on Tuesday 23 January.

Atresmedia TV International Sales will also present Atresplayer’s original series such as Vestidas de Azul (Dressed in Blue: Veneno Part II), Camilo Superstar, La Caja de Arena (The Sandbox), Zorras (Tramps) and Déjate ver (Show Yourself) at Content Americas.

The second edition of the event begins this week, kicking off with an opening cocktail on Monday 22 January and running until Thursday 25 January at the Hilton Downtown Miami.

Content Americas is focused on connecting the Latin American, domestic US and international business to develop new creative partnerships and follows the successful inaugural edition of the event in 2023.

As the 2024 event heads towards a sell-out edition, C21Media has recently announced Content Americas 2025 will take place between 21-23 January 2025.