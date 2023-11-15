Spain’s Antena 3 commissions period drama from Diagonal, Atresmedia TV

Antena 3 in Spain has commissioned a drama series set in 1958 about a woman in a toxic marriage from Banijay Iberia-owned Diagonal and Atresmedia TV.

Sueños de Libertad will star Natalia Sánchez (Heirs to the Land, Los Serrano), Alain Hernández (La Caza. Monteperdido, Solo) and Dani Tatay (The Key Game, HollyBlood).

Filmed in Toledo and Madrid, the series follows the character of Begoña Montes, a woman trapped in a toxic marriage but with an optimistic and hopeful future due to her incessant search for freedom.

Montse García, Jaume Banacolocha and Joan Noguera are executive producers and the show is directed by Joan Noguera. Eulalia Carrillo is in charge of script coordination.

The series will also star Nancho Novo, Ana Fernández, Roser Tapias, Marta Belmonte, Javier Beltrán, Agnés Llobet, Amanda Cárdenas, Juan Gea, Alba Brunet, Guillermo Barrientos and Carolina Lapausa.

Diagonal’s previous credits include The Patients of Dr García and Heirs to the Land. Sueños de Libertad will also be available to watch on streaming service Atresplayer.