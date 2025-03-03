SPA calls for urgent industry reform and pre-election action to boost documentary sector

Screen Producers Australia (SPA) is calling for the overhaul of several screen industry incentives that are outdated and holding the screen sector back, the producer’s organisation claims.

Speaking at the Australian International Documentary Conference (AIDC) in Melbourne today, SPA chief Matthew Deaner called on the government, which is in election mode, to ensure Australia has a competitive and fair screen framework.

“There are several anomalies with Australia’s system of Screen Industry Incentives that are due for updating to recognise the changing nature of our industry, particularly the global competitive pressures affecting the screen production sector,” said SPA CEO Matthew Deaner.

Specifically, he cited the need to lift the 65-hour cap on documentary for access to the Producer Offset. The incentive cap was removed in 2021 for scripted content, but not documentary.

“There is also an anomaly in funding support to prevent feature documentaries from accessing the PDV rebate, which can significantly affect the levels of support these projects receive,” he added.

The body urged the industry to unite on vexing issues as SPA seeks support from all parties and candidates at the coming federal election to address the changes needed to reform the industry.

Deaner stated that any further public funding content for the ABC, SBS or NITV must be contingent on fair commissioning practices and “address the increasingly aggressive licensing practices imported from global streamers into our industry.”

“Our continuing priority is to secure local content rules for streaming platforms, ensuring Australian stories, including documentaries, remain available to audiences. However, we also need to broaden our commissioning base through additional funding for our national broadcasters and screen agency.”