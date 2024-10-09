SPA and industry take Australian gov’t to task over lapse in streamer regulation

Screen Producers Australia is maintaining the pressure on the Australian federal government to make good on its promised quota on streamers, despite the lapsing of the June 30 deadline.

In a display of soft diplomacy, SPA hosted its annual Screen Stories dinner in Canberra last night for politicians including Arts Minister Tony Burke MP, Communications Minister Michelle Rowland MP, Senator Perin Davey, Josh Wilson MP, Graham Perrett MP, and Susan Templeman MP.

SPA chief Matthew Deaner acknowledged the government’s commitment to the National Cultural Policy, but urged it to be fully realised.

“To achieve this, digital streaming platforms need to be spending some percentage of their earnings on local Australian content, just like they are doing in so many other countries worldwide,” he said.

“As Australian screen productions continue to gain international recognition, one of the night’s key themes is the ongoing push for regulatory action to ensure a balanced screen ecosystem. While Australia is globally renowned for its world-class crew, technical expertise, and breathtaking locations, there are growing concerns that local productions are at risk of being overshadowed by international work,” he added.

Industry leaders, included the CEOs of Screen Australia, Australian Children’s Television Foundation (ACTF), Australian Directors Guild (ADG), Australian Writers’ Guild (AWG), Australian Guild of Screen Composers (AGSC), Media Entertainment and Arts Alliance (MEAA), National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA), Screen Queensland, and Screen Territory, were also in attendance.

The screen creative sector was represented by actors Bryan Brown (Boy Swallows Universe), Paula Garcia (Bump, The Twelve), comedian and filmmaker Dan Ilic, production designers Fiona Donovan (A Place to Call Home, Frayed) and Deborah Riley (3 Body Problem, Game of Thrones), and producers from WildBear Entertainment, Hoodlum Entertainment, SLR Productions, Roadshow Films, and Fremantle Australia.

“There’s little doubt that our local screen industry is at a crossroads. We celebrate the success of global productions filming here, but we must never lose sight of the vital need to prioritise our local stories. Australian stories reflect who we are as a nation and must be safeguarded through smart regulation. It’s not just about economic benefit, it’s about our cultural identity,” Deaner said.