Southern Cross Media adds media stalwarts Lund and O’Connor to its board

Australia’s Southern Cross Media Group (aka Southern Cross Austereo), has appointed former Foxtel and Seven West Media executive Rohan Lund and media executive Cathy O’Connor to its board.

The appointments come in the wake of the shock exit of former CEO and MD Jeff Howard this week and the retirement of former Seven West Media chairman Kerry Stokes.

Lund was most recently group CEO of the National Roads and Motorists’ Association and has a long career across the media sector, holding senior leadership roles at Foxtel and Optus, as well as several stints at the Seven group. These included founding CEO of Yahoo!7, group chief operating officer at Seven West Media and director of strategy and investment at the Seven Network.

Lund said of the merger: “Southern Cross Austereo [SCA] and Seven West Media are such a powerful combination. It’s a transformative time for the group. I’m so excited to play a role in that journey.”

O’Connor has over three decades of leadership experience across radio, audio, digital media and outdoor advertising, most recently as MD of oOh!media, which she stepped down from last year.

She said: “I have watched the recent combination of SCA’s and Seven West’s market-leading brands with great interest and I am looking forward to working closely with the board over the next phase of the company’s journey.”

The new independent directors join the current board, comprising former Seven non-executive directors Ryan Stokes and Teresa Dyson and former Southern Cross board members Marina Go, Ido Leffler and newly appointed chair and interim chief Heith Mackay-Cruise.

The search for a new CEO and MD for the group continues.