South Park duo Trey Parker and Matt Stone agree new five-year deal with Paramount, set global streaming pact

South Park co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have extended their overall deal with Paramount Global for five more years.

Under the new pact, estimated to be worth US$1.5bn (US$300m annually) over the course of the contract, Paramount Global has ordered 50 new episodes of the long-running animated comedy over five seasons. In the US, those new episodes will air on Comedy Central and then stream on Paramount+ the following day.

As part of the deal, all 26 prior seasons of South Park will stream on Paramount+ globally for the first time.

The agreement was announced by Paramount Global, Parker and Stone’s banner Park County, and South Park Digital Studios, which is a joint venture between Paramount Global and Park County.

Contract talks were not smooth, with Parker and Stone going public with grievances against Paramount Global and its proposed incoming owner Skydance. Last week, South Park was removed from Paramount+ in several territories outside the US after the co-creators and Paramount were unable to reach a new deal prior to the expiration of the old one.

The co-creators also accused Jeff Shell, who is set to become president of Paramount Global if and when the Skydance deal closes, of interfering in negotiations with both Netflix and Warner Bros Discovery. There were also tensions as Skydance leaders reportedly were not interested in a deal that would have extended the contract for 10 years at a cost of US$3bn.

The deal was reached ahead of the premiere episode of South Park S26, which debuted on Comedy Central on July 23 after being delayed by two weeks.

On July 2, the official X account for the show posted: “This merger is a shitshow and it’s fucking up South Park. We are at the studio working on new episodes and we hope the fans get to see them somehow.”

The conclusion of deal talks with Parker and Stone means Paramount Global’s leadership has one less thing to worry about, following various public dramas involving late-night host Stephen Colbert as well as the fallout of its settlement with US president over the 60 Minutes lawsuit, among others.

Chris McCarthy, co-CEO of Paramount Global and president of Showtime/MTV Entertainment, said: “Matt and Trey are singular creative forces whose fearless humour and boundary-pushing storytelling have made South Park one of the most beloved and enduring series ever – more popular today than at any point in its history, and one of the most valuable TV franchises in the world.

“They are exceptional talents and trusted partners – we’re thrilled that Comedy Central and now Paramount+ globally will be the home to South Park for years to come, and our thanks to the Skydance team for their vital partnership in making this happen.”

Parker added: “We are grateful for this opportunity and deeply honoured by the trust placed in us. This is about more than a contract – it’s about our commitment to this organisation, our teammates and our fans.”