South Korea’s JCG snaps up Nacelle’s iconic doc specials from GRB Media Ranch

JCG in South Korea has acquired three pop culture factual specials from Nacelle’s Icons Unearthed strand of documentaries.

It has taken Icons Unearthed: Fast & Furious, Icons Unearthed: Star Wars and Icons Unearthed: Marvel.

The deal was announced by newly combined distributor GRB Media Ranch, which also revealed that Icons Unearthed: Marvel has been sold to Iberian broadcaster Multicanal.

Meanwhile, Seven Network in Australia has snapped up three seasons of true crime docuseries On the Case, and MBC in the Middle East has taken gameshow Showdown of the Unbeatables.

GRB Media Ranch was set up in August, led by Gary R Benz and Sophie Ferron. It will make its first appearance at Mipcom next week with a catalogue featuring paranormal and true crime docs, reality programming and TV movies.