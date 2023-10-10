Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

South Korea’s JCG snaps up Nacelle’s iconic doc specials from GRB Media Ranch

GRB Media Ranch co-principals Gary R Benz and Sophie Ferron

JCG in South Korea has acquired three pop culture factual specials from Nacelle’s Icons Unearthed strand of documentaries.

It has taken Icons Unearthed: Fast & Furious, Icons Unearthed: Star Wars and Icons Unearthed: Marvel.

The deal was announced by newly combined distributor GRB Media Ranch, which also revealed that Icons Unearthed: Marvel has been sold to Iberian broadcaster Multicanal.

Meanwhile, Seven Network in Australia has snapped up three seasons of true crime docuseries On the Case, and MBC in the Middle East has taken gameshow Showdown of the Unbeatables.

GRB Media Ranch was set up in August, led by Gary R Benz and Sophie Ferron. It will make its first appearance at Mipcom next week with a catalogue featuring paranormal and true crime docs, reality programming and TV movies.

Neil Batey 10-10-2023 ©C21Media

RELATED ARTICLES

GRB Media Ranch to make Mipcom debut with 300 hours of The Dark Zone content
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Eight European pubcasters team up to jointly commission drama slate
NZ indie Pango's Bailey Mackey on converting his rugby links into commissions
Sony puts a kids spin on classic IP
Josephine van As exits Disney in Benelux as Stefan Weijers embarks on permanent role
Soccer superstar Lionel Messi inspires new Sony cartoon series Messi & the Giants