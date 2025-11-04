South Korea’s CJ ENM pairs with Taiwanese trio to launch $30m content fund

TCCF: South Korean media giant CJ ENM is partnering with Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA), Far EasTone Telecommunications, and pay TV broadcaster TVBS Media on a US$30m content fund.

Following the memorandum of understanding signed at the 2023 Taiwan Creative Content Fest (TCCF) the four companies have now officially established the Entertainment and Culture Content Fund, a global initiative aimed at fostering cross-border content collaboration.

With a combined commitment of 960 million Taiwan dollars (approximately $30m) over five years, the fund will invest in IP exchange and Mandarin content creation, production, talent development and distribution of finished content locally and internationally.

It aims to elevate creative collaboration across Mandarin music, dramas, movies, reality and other content genres which can resonate with regional and global audiences.

“This fund embodies our belief that cross-border collaboration is the key to making Asian content global,” said Sean Cho, exec VP and head of global business division of CJ ENM. “By connecting our production expertise with Taiwan’s creativity and innovation, we are setting the stage for the next generation of international hits from Asia.”

The fund’s areas of focus include content production and investment supporting formats that showcase Taiwanese and Korean narratives, and distribution and marketing support to leverage both countries’ media networks and platforms to reach broader audiences across Asia and beyond.

The official launch ceremony took place today at TCCF 2025, witnessed by Taiwan’s Minister of Culture, Li Yuan, alongside representatives from TAICCA, CJ ENM, CJ ENM Hong Kong, Far EasTone Telecom and TVBS. TCCF started today and runs through to Friday.