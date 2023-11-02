South Korea’s CJ ENM teams up with Saudi Arabia’s Manga Productions

South Korean entertainment company CJ ENM has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Saudi Arabian content company Manga Productions to form a content partnership.

Under the terms of the deal, the two companies will join forces to coproduce and distribute content across genres including animation, TV series, films and webtoons.

The partnership also aims to mutually enhance talents and human resources.

Headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Manga Productions produces and distributes anime films including The Journey and Future’s Folktales, as well as games such as Ghoul’s Cave.

It has recently co-produced films with Japanese studio Toei Animation, expanding its portfolio of collaborations with partners in Asia.

CJ ENM has created shows such as music format I Can See Your Voice, for Fox, and romantic drama Crash Landing on You, for tvN in South Korea, and Netflix worldwide.

Koo Chang-gun, CEO of CJ ENM, said: “By combining the expertise of both parties, we will produce content that appeals to a global audience and advance our cultural partnership with Saudi Arabia.”

Dr Essam Bukhary, CEO of Manga Productions, said: “The partnership will be an essential opportunity to reach Korean audiences with rich Saudi content for the first time through CJ ENM and introduce Korean creative contents to the Arab world.