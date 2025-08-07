South Korea’s Aanaxion launches kids and family banner Konfetti Studios

Seoul-based prodco Aanaxion Studio has launched a kids and family banner called Konfetti Studios, and tapped animation veteran Norman Grossfeld to lead it.

Grossfeld is best known for helping launch Pokémon internationally, coining its iconic tagline ‘Gotta Catch ’Em All’ and overseeing its breakthrough success across TV, film and music.

As long-time president of the now-defunct 4Kids Productions in the US, which produced English-dubbed Japanese anime, he also helped drive global hits including Yu-Gi-Oh!, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Sonic the Hedgehog and Winx Club, producing over 2,000 episodes of television and multiple feature films.

At Konfetti, Grossfeld will oversee both creative and business operations. The company will focus on creating original kids and family IP, starting with animation and multiplatform content.

Its ‘franchise-from-day-one’ strategy is designed to maximise global opportunities in licensing and consumer products, with the goal of developing next-generation megabrands by leveraging Grossfeld’s expertise with the increasing worldwide demand for K-content.

Konfetti has been operating in stealth mode since last year and now emerges with an initial slate that includes music IP Nanopop, preschool IP Hugglebops and collectible creatures brand Sumomojo.

Grossfield said: “Konfetti is designed for today’s audience. We’re creating brands that celebrate kids, spark smiles and get toes tapping. Fresh IP made for their world, filled with fun and built to travel.”