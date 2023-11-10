Soupir Distribution agrees first deals with PGS Entertainment, Dandelooo, Miam, TeamTO

Soupir Distribution, the fledgling French company focused on animated content, has struck its first partnerships to manage the online presence of titles such as The Jungle Bunch, Stinky Dog, Edmond & Lucy and Jade Armor.

Charles Courcier, the former senior VP of digital production and distribution at French studio Xilam Animation, revealed the first details of Paris-based start-up Soupir to C21 late last year.

The company’s distribution arm, founded in March alongside web developer Kenzo Naito, will tap into the expertise Courcier has built over the past eight years to help brands keep their intellectual property in-house while growing their presence in the digital space and on ad-supported VoD (AVoD) in particular.

“Our mission is to revolutionise the way animated series and short films are distributed on AVoD platforms, especially YouTube, thanks to our technological solution,” Courcier said on LinkedIn.

Its first partners are fellow French outfits PGS Entertainment, Dandelooo, Miam Animation and TeamTO, who have tapped Soupir to represent brands such as The Jungle Bunch (PGS), Stinky Dog (Dandelooo), Edmond & Lucy (Miam) and Jade Armor (TeamTO).

Courcier joined Xilam in 2019 as its first head of digital production, overseeing its expansion across YouTube and other AVoD platforms.

Following the announcement of his departure from Xilam late last year, Morgann Favennec, its then executive VP of distribution, thanked Courcier for “playing a pivotal role” in boosting its footprint and success in the digital sphere around the world.

Xilam’s digital presence includes 63 million subscribers on YouTube, with channels focusing on brands such as Zig & Sharko and Oggy & the Cockroaches.

Prior to joining Xilam, Courcier worked at Millimages subsidiary Amuse, where he grew the division from three to 70 people as head of digital production, focusing on digital distribution and making digital-first shorts.

During his four years at Amuse, Courcier also helped its content clock up more than 600 million monthly views across multiple platforms. Before that, he held positions at Gaumont Animation and Sacrebleu Productions.