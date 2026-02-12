Sophie Leonard joins Fox from UK’s Samphire Films as exec VP of unscripted

US broadcast network Fox has appointed Sophie Leonard, one of the creators behind Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, as its executive VP of unscripted.

Leonard joins from BBC Studios-backed UK prodco Samphire Films, the factual and formats company she co-founded in 2024, where she served as creative director.

Prior to founding Samphire, Leonard was creative director at the UK’s Minnow Films, where she exec produced more than 200 hours of primetime programming across entertainment and premium unscripted.

Leonard’s credits include four seasons of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test on Fox, SAS: Who Dares Wins and Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins (Channel 4), The Apprentice (BBC) and First Dates (Channel 4).

Her premium documentary work includes Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal and Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action (both on Netflix), as well as Mother Teresa: For the Love of God (Sky Documentaries), Little Richard: King and Queen of Rock ’n’ Roll (BBC/PBS) and Picasso: The Beauty and the Beast (BBC).

Overseeing all aspects of the network’s unscripted programming slate, Leonard’s appointment was announced today by Michael Thorn, president of Fox Television Network.

Leonard will lead the creative strategy, development, and production of Fox’s unscripted portfolio, working with internal teams and creative partners to build formats and franchises designed to resonate with broad audiences and travel globally.

She will spearhead the expansion of the network’s unscripted pipeline, with a focus on scalable competition formats, social experiments, and returnable event series that extend across platforms.

Thorn said: “As one of the creators and executive producers behind Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, her impact on the series is as undeniable as the many ambitious ideas she’s introduced through our partnership, and in her new role, we’ll build on that collaborative moment as we deliver on our unscripted strategy and continue to grow the Fox brand.”

Samphire, meanwhile, will now be run solely by co-founder and creative director David Hodgkinson, who said: “Sophie leaves us in outstanding shape with a super strong slate and tons of momentum behind us.”