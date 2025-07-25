Sony takes stake in entertainment giant Bandai Namco as pair prep more anime

Sony has taken a 2.5% stake in gaming company Bandai Namco for US$464m, with the two Japanese entertainment giants set to collaborate on more anime content together.

The two have historically collaborated on projects in areas such as games, anime and music, with the latest strategic partnership set to extend this collaboration into a broader range of areas.

They will work on products and services based on IP developed by Tekken and Pac-Man owner Bandai Namco, leveraging Sony’s strengths in areas such as the production and distribution of anime and other video content, as well as merchandising.

Sony is the owner of US-based streamer Crunchyroll, which specialises in anime and has over 15 million paid subscribers worldwide.

The two also plan to engage in “detailed discussions” regarding the joint development and promotion of IP such as anime and manga, in addition to immersive experiences for fans.

They will focus on expanding the reach of anime and manga IP around the world, with “rapid market growth” anticipated.

Nobuhiko Momoi, executive VP of Bandai Namco, said: “The Bandai Namco Group promotes an ‘IP axis strategy’ that aims to maximise IP value by leveraging the appeal and worldview of IP, providing the optimal products and services at the optimal timing in the optimal regions.

“We are filled with excitement about the potential to create new entertainment by combining Sony Group’s strengths and technological capabilities across various entertainment fields with Bandai Namco’s IP axis strategy.”

Toshimoto Mitomo, chief strategy officer and representative corporate executive officer at Sony Group Corporation, said: “Through this partnership, we aim to co-create an array of content and experiences that exceed expectations and deliver Kando (emotion) to even more fans, alongside Bandai Namco Group, with its outstanding capacity for multidirectional expansion of diverse IP and deep connections with fans at real touchpoints, both domestically and internationally.”