Sony police drama S.W.A.T. set for US cable debut through deal with AMC’s WE tv

S.W.A.T., the American police procedural from Sony Picture Television (SPT), is set to make its US cable debut after the show was picked up by AMC Networks-owned network WE tv.

The cable network acquired non-exclusive rights to all six seasons of the show, which launched on US broadcaster CBS in 2017 and will debut on WE tv on Sunday, November 12. In addition, AMC Networks has signed on to license season seven once it is available.

Produced by SPT in association with CBS, S.W.A.T. is based on the 1975 television series and 2003 movie of the same and was developed by Aaron Rahsaan Thomas and Shawn Ryan.

It stars Shemar Moore as a former US Marine and S.W.A.T. sergeant who is tasked with running a specialised tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles.

In addition to CBS, the show airs in syndication and also streams on Netflix and Hulu in the US.

Earlier this year, CBS announced the show would be cancelled after its sixth season. However, the network changed course soon afterwards and greenlit the show for a seventh and final season.