Sony Pictures Television’s exec VP of production Ed Lammi to retire at year’s end

Ed Lammi, a 36-year veteran at Sony Pictures Television (SPT), is retiring from his role as exec VP of production at the end of December.

His departure was announced yesterday by SPT Studios president Katherine Pope in an internal memo to staff.

Since joining SPT in 1987 in the role of VP in charge of production of multi-camera videotaped series, Lammi has overseen production on some of the studio’s biggest comedies and dramas including Breaking Bad, The Wheel of Time, The Boys, Cobra Kai and Outlander, in addition to TV movies and non-scripted and reality shows.

The US-based exec also played a key role in implementing on-set Covid protocols that allowed Sony to become one of the first studios to re-mount productions following the shutdowns in March 2020.

“I’m writing today with immense gratitude as we announce the retirement of longtime SPT and industry leader, Ed Lammi, after an extraordinary 36-year career at the studio,” said Pope, who called it a “momentous occasion for all of us who have had the privilege of working with him and the opportunity to benefit from his wealth of knowledge and his passion for television production.”

A replacement has not yet been named for the exec VP of production role, which Lammi has held since 1995.

Prior to joining SPT, Lammi worked in a variety of production capacities including production manager, associate producer and producer for various television series and feature films.

“Ed’s contributions to SPT’s productions not only set high standards at the studio but have also been instrumental to our success over the years,” added Pope.